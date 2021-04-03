TODAY |

Internal Affairs folder containing personal details left on Wellington bus still missing

Staff at the Department of Internal Affairs are being reminded how to handle information, after a folder was left on public transport in Wellington.

Wellington bus (file photo). Source: rnz.co.nz

The folder contained submissions to a government agency that included personal details and has not yet been found.

Chief executive Paul James said some of the information had already been publicly released.

He said those affected have been contacted and the department is apologising to them.

He said the mistake should not have happened and the department is taking the incident seriously.

New Zealand
Wellington
