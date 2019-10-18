TODAY |

Interislander ferry returns to port, nearly 600 people evacuated after 'threat'

An Interislander ferry has returned to dock in Wellington, with passengers forced to evacuate the ship after a threat was made.

Police said they received a report at 9.05am regarding "an item of concern". The ship left Wellington at 9am.

There were 507 passengers and 84 crew on the ship, KiwiRail Chief Operating Officer Todd Moyle told 1 NEWS.

A passenger, who wishes not to be named, told 1 NEWS about 10 minutes into the journey the ferry turned around and all passengers were asked to go to the top level of the ship due to a security threat.

Once they arrived back at port, all passengers were ordered to abandon ship and are now at the passenger terminal.

Then all car drivers and truck drivers were separated and have been asked to hand over their keys so police can search their vehicles.

At the moment, everyone seems to be calm, the passenger said.

Passengers who were onboard the Interislander ferry Kaitaki sit and wait after being evacuated after a threat was made. Source: 1 NEWS

Police are making inquires on board, they said in a statement.

Cordons will be in place in the Aotea Quay area around the ferry terminal and people are advised to avoid the area while the incident is dealt with. 

Interislander said in a statement the terminal will be closed until the incident is resolved.

Those with ferry bookings are encouraged to contact Interislander on 0800 878 898.  

Police are making inquiries at Wellington's port after a threat was made onboard an Interislander ferry. Source: 1 NEWS
