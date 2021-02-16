TODAY |

Interislander ferry diverted to assist in rescue operation

Source: 

Two people are onboard a boat off the east coast of the Marlborough region, which lost power this evening in big swells.

Source: 1 NEWS

An Interislander ferry is one of many vessels responding to the 50-foot boat's distress call on Wednesday evening.

A police spokesperson said they were alerted just after 8pm and a water rescue operation was underway alongside Maritime NZ.

A number of nearby boats have been asked to assist.

Interislander executive general manager Walter Rushbrook confirmed the Kaiarahi ferry was currently responding to a distress signal from a fishing boat in Cloudy Bay.

"We expect this will cause some delays and regret the inconvenience to our passengers. However, responding to the safety of other vessels is our priority," Rushbrook said.

"We are keeping our passengers onboard updated with the situation and providing food and hot drinks while we respond. and this will cause delays for the passengers onboard."

The ferry was on its way from Picton to Wellington.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Transport
Marlborough
