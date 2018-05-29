'Interim' diesel passenger train service from Auckland to Hamilton possible by 2019 - Ministry of Transport report

A passenger rail service between Auckland and Hamilton could be fast-tracked to be operational by the second half of 2019, a confidential Ministry of Transport briefing proposes - but concerns exist over the "customer experience" it would bring.

Minister of Transport Phil Twyford has pledged to begin constructing an Auckland to Hamilton passenger rail service in 2018. Source: 1 NEWS

Documents obtained under the Official Information Act (OIA), show Transport Minister Phil Twyford has been taking advice on how quickly Labour's election promise for a "Golden Triangle" rail connection between Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga can be up and running.

Reports from KiwiRail to the Government and Hamilton City Council identify an "interim" option to connect Auckland and Hamilton by diesel hauled carriage service would be the "quickest and cheapest option" - possible within 18-24 months from the start of 2018.

This "interim" rail service has been estimated to take 2.20 hours from Hamilton to Auckland's Britomart Station, and cost around $16 one way.

However, the speed with which this "interim" passenger train line can be operational all depends on cheap ex-Auckland Metro train carriages being bought by KiwiRail and refurbished to provide the service.

A working group report provided to Hamilton City Council estimates the capital cost to get the "interim" Auckland to Hamilton connection up and running at $8,233,750, plus an annual operating cost of $8,008,555.

This operating cost will be reduced down to $7,159,424 when the annual fare revenue from passengers of $849,130 is subtracted.

These investment and operational costs far exceed the $20 million the Labour Party pledged to establish the Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga "Golden Triangle" during their election campaign in August 2017.

A letter from Minister Twyford obtained via the OIA dated February 12, 2018, says "I am hopeful this year we will commence an Auckland to Hamilton commuter rail service".

However, despite the December 2017 Ministry of Transport briefing, and the January 2018 working group report to Hamilton City Council, proposing a diesel passenger rail service could be operational by late 2019, there are significant concerns expressed by the Government's potential council funding partners over this quickly build rail connection.

Auckland Council chief executive Stephen Town says they do not support the "interim" diesel passenger service as it "may not offer the desired service standards of customer experience".

The NZ Transport Agency and Waikato District Council also do not support the "interim" diesel passenger train line as proposed.

All three of these funding partners have said they will not support any Auckland to Hamilton rail proposal prior to the delivery of a Strategic Business Case on the Golden Triangle rail proposal which was scheduled to be delivered to the Government in April 2018.

In contrast, the Hamilton City Council "strongly support" the interim funding option, provided the Government fund 75 per cent of the capital costs.

One of the Labour Party's policy promises from the 2017 election was to "create a passenger rail service linking Auckland, Hamilton, and Tauranga and, if justified by demand, upgrade it in stages to a rapid rail network throughout the Golden Triangle".