Interactive map developed to help Kiwis navigate locations of interest

Dougie Mackie, 1 NEWS Camera Journalist
Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand data company Abley has developed an interactive map to help Kiwis navigate locations of interest in the current community Covid outbreak.

An interactive map developed by big data company Abley showing locations of interest. Source: Abley

The map shows users current locations, as well as details of public bus, train and school bus routes with related information.

The site is set up to update itself every five minutes from the Ministry of Health's website.

It comes as the number of locations of interest grew to more than 480 on Wednesday afternoon, with more expected.

Locations of interest approaching 500 as more times are announced

The map came to life after the Abley team approached its CEO, Steve Abley, last week with the idea to help New Zealanders.

"When reading a long list of data, it is easy to skip past something or miss out a line or two. With the visual map it is very clear where exactly these locations of interest are, and the filter allows people to see the data that is specifically relevant to them," Abley told 1 NEWS.

The site has been viewed 50,000 times since its launch last Friday.

