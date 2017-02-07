 

Inter-gang fight night organised by Mob president warring against P

An inter-gang fight night has been organised by the Hastings Mongrel Mob president who is campaigning against P with a Waitangi Tribunal claim.

Mongrel Mob Hastings Chapter President Rex Timu has launched a Waitangi Tribunal claim, saying the government isn’t fighting P hard enough.
Rex Timu says members of the Mongrel Mob, Black Power, Mangu Kaha, Tribesmen and Headhunters gangs will all be involved in the event on February 29, which aims to raise funds and show solidarity against what Mr Timu calls a "disease that's been hitting our shores for the last 30 years".

He filed a Tribunal claim saying the government is not doing enough to combat P, and he has taken a hard line against use of the drug within his own gang.

He says after banning P in his chapter, usage rates dropped from 80 per cent of members to 10 per cent, but that figure fluctuates according to the available supply.

"It's not an easy thing to do eh - to say hey, get off that s*** or else - you've got to be humble about it," he says.

"You're dealing with brothers, sisters, mothers and dads who a steeped in this s***, so your approach has got to be pretty much right, or they can just turn away.

It's being labelled a gang warfare after a series of killing in Northland involving Tribesmen and the Mongrel Mob.
"This stuff is destroying our families ... I believe that the government - past government, current government and future government - have an obligation to help with this stuff."

Mr Timu said the "frustration is there's not enough being done by the government".

"There's some awesome rehabs out there doing a really good job, in alcohol and drugs ... not just Maori, but Pakeha as well - but not enough. It's not even close.

"If we don't get that help from whoever - especially the government because they've got that obligation to help our people, the problem's not going to go away."

Mr Timu raised an example of a father he knew who had been killed by his son, who on was high on P. The son is now in jail.

The Tribunal claim is likely to take about three years, Mr Timu says, and claims that "racist" government policy is making it difficult for Maori to get the help they need.

"This claim is about the racism (which is rife in New Zealand) including institutional and interpersonal racism, that actively prevents the Hastings Mob and Maori from receiving the resources and funding that they need to achieve the type of results that Rex Timu has achieved, on a national scale," the claim reads.

