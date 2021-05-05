Inter-agency operation involving police, Oranga Tamariki underway at Gloriavale

An inter-agency operation involving police and Oranga Tamariki is underway at Gloriavale.

In a brief statement, Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive Glynis Sandland says the agencies are working together to ensure the safety of children and young people at the West Coast religious community.

It comes after police launched Operation Minneapolis last year into claims of sexual abuse against women and children at the commune.



A police spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS in March that two people are now before the court.

