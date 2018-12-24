TODAY |

'It was intense, quite bad' - flooding sees more than 100 campers evacuated from Waihi Beach

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand

Christmas campers have been battling to keep themselves and their belongings dry after being pelted with relentless rain overnight at a popular Coromandel Peninsula holiday spot.

Between 100-150 people were evacuated from two holiday parks in the early hours of this morning and were taken to the Waihi Beach RSA. Fire and Emergency NZ helped with the evacuations.

Water has been knee-deep at the Beachaven Top 10 Holiday Park at Waihi Beach, with an emergency siren going off at about 3am this morning.

The first troubles were at the nearby Waihi Beach Top 10 Holiday Resort, where emergency services were called by a guest as a stream rose rapidly.

"When it got about six inches from the top we made the decision, precautionary, to evacuate everybody on the northern side of the park,"  owner Ian Smith told 1 NEWS.

But back at the Beachaven camping ground, water was making its way into tents and covering the ground.

"We decided to go to bed and then we woke up, there was water all over the place, the tent was covered in water," camper Roger Geyer told 1 NEWS while standing in water.

"It was intense, quite bad… we’re deciding what we’re going to do," he said when asked how heavy the rain was.

Another family has chosen to stay.

"We were sleeping and then all of a sudden we heard the alarm, the siren going off and people saying something must’ve gone wrong in the rain,"  Marina Gross told 1 NEWS.

"A guy just came to knock on our door, at about 5, we all had to make our way out."

Evacuated campers took shelter in the Waihi Beach RSA but were cleared to leave a short time later.

Owner Ian Smith says there was about 175mm of rain in the area.

"We’ve probably had it about to knee-high … 500 or 600ml deep through the bottom part of the park … all of those drains are at absolute capacity so it’s got nowhere to go until the tide drops away," he said.

"I think the saddest thing is kids wanted to be away for Christmas Day and Mum and Dad had all the presents in the boot, and they’ve packed the tent up and gone home for another Christmas at home.”

Campers at Top 10 Waihi Beach were evacuated in the early hours of this morning. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police investigating as woman dead, baby injured in Matamata home
2
Three NZ club rugby players handed bans for doping violations
3
CEO of Diversity Works, Bev Cassidy-McKenzie discusses if a Wellington barber’s refusal of a female customer is discriminatory.
Hairdressers and barbers warned to ditch 'thank you' drink or face $10,000 fine
4
Campers at Top 10 Waihi Beach were evacuated in the early hours of this morning.
'It was intense, quite bad' - flooding sees more than 100 campers evacuated from Waihi Beach
5
glass background blurred city lights christmas new year
Brace for heavy rain, strong winds, possibility of flooding in many parts of the North Island today and Christmas Day
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man charged after stolen truck crashes into store in Christchurch

2018 in review: Five stories that broke our collective hearts

Arrivals (file picture).

Immigration NZ staff don't know when to prioritise cases - review
01:41
Solid rain is expected in the likes of Auckland and Wellington but Canterbury could get a classic Kiwi cracker.

Put the jandals away - wet Christmas Day forecast for much of the North Island