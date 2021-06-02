'That was intense!' - Over 10,000 people feel shallow 3.9 magnitude earthquake in Christchurch

Thousands of people have reported feeling a shallow 3.9 earthquake located just south of Christchurch this afternoon.

Felt map for Christchurch earthquake, June 2, 2021. Source: GeoNet

GeoNet has the quake at a depth of 7km. It struck 5km south-west of Christchurch at 1:49pm.

Over 10,000 people have reported feeling the earthquake.

People have been taking to Twitter to post about feeling the afternoon shake.

"I can't believe that was only 3.9 - It was big enough to climb under my desk for!" one user commented.

"We are all outside. That was intense!" said another.