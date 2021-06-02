TODAY |

'That was intense!' - Over 10,000 people feel shallow 3.9 magnitude earthquake in Christchurch

Source:  1 NEWS

Thousands of people have reported feeling a shallow 3.9 earthquake located just south of Christchurch this afternoon.

Felt map for Christchurch earthquake, June 2, 2021. Source: GeoNet

GeoNet has the quake at a depth of 7km. It struck 5km south-west of Christchurch at 1:49pm.

Over 10,000 people have reported feeling the earthquake.

People have been taking to Twitter to post about feeling the afternoon shake.

"I can't believe that was only 3.9 - It was big enough to climb under my desk for!" one user commented.

"We are all outside. That was intense!" said another.

GeoNet listed the earthquake as causing "moderate shaking".

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Auckland woman's car stolen at VTNZ after WOF inspector leaves it unattended with keys inside
2
'That was intense!' - Over 10,000 people feel shallow 3.9 magnitude earthquake in Christchurch
3
Officer knelt on drunk man's head, cracked his teeth on pavement — IPCA
4
No checks being made on beneficiaries paid by Government to move to start new jobs
5
China reports human case of H10N3 bird flu, a possible first
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Auckland woman's car stolen at VTNZ after WOF inspector leaves it unattended with keys inside
00:40

Failed National election candidate accused of impersonating ex-girlfriend online, sharing 'nude images'
05:50

Is NZ's infrastructure ready for the next big disaster? Recent flooding suggests not, expert says

Charge filed against Auckland construction site where 10 Chinese nationals were found