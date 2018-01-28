 

Intense heatwave brings record breaking temperatures to parts of the country

Intense heat across the country has brought record breaking temperatures to some regions and could now be followed by a tropical storm, bringing unstable and severe weather.

MetService is warning the hot phase could be followed by a tropical storm.
The warning from Metservice follows predictions that temperatures in some parts of New Zealand could reach up to 40 degrees over the next few days, with temperature records already smashed over the weekend.

"Yesterday it got to 35.2C in Wanaka and that was the hottest temperature recorded since records began in 1973," said Metservice forecaster Peter Little. 

But the golden weather isn’t set to last, with heavy rain and gale force winds appearing to be on the way.

"Later this week we're looking at low pressure system which is currently over the Coral Sea which may develop into a tropical cyclone that could bring severe weather," said Mr Little.

The wild weather is set to hit central and southern New Zealand.

Dion Mellow took some amazing Go Pro footage of the action at Puheke beach today.

Watch: 'Awe-inspiring'- Stunning footage shows playful dolphins surfing the waves with lucky swimmers in Northland

He made the announcement at the Karaka yearling sale this afternoon.

Winston Peters announces a multi-million dollar all weather horse racing track is on the way

Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad and Fakhar Zaman (R) Pakistan tour of New Zealand. T20 Series.2nd Twenty20 international cricket match, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 25 January 2018.

Topless women march down Auckland's Queen Street in march for women's rights and consent

Topless women march down Auckland's Queen Street in march for women's rights and consent

A Glittery March for Consent was co-organised by Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller who had her breasts groped at the R&V Festival in Gisborne.

Motives behind topless march for women's rights in Auckland called into question

The women behind the event admit the original idea for the march came from a media outlet, but say they aren't making any profit.

Video: Emergency services and locals desperately try to free people trapped in deadly Samoa bus crash

At least three people are dead and many injured, after a bus crashed into another vehicle today.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she's marching for consent.


 
