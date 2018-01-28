Intense heatwave brings record breaking temperatures to parts of the country

Intense heat across the country has brought record breaking temperatures to some regions and could now be followed by a tropical storm, bringing unstable and severe weather.

The warning from Metservice follows predictions that temperatures in some parts of New Zealand could reach up to 40 degrees over the next few days, with temperature records already smashed over the weekend.

"Yesterday it got to 35.2C in Wanaka and that was the hottest temperature recorded since records began in 1973," said Metservice forecaster Peter Little.

But the golden weather isn’t set to last, with heavy rain and gale force winds appearing to be on the way.

"Later this week we're looking at low pressure system which is currently over the Coral Sea which may develop into a tropical cyclone that could bring severe weather," said Mr Little.