TODAY |

Intelligent landscaping could be key to protecting your home from a wildfire

Kaitlin Ruddock
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Kaitlin Ruddock
Nelson
Natural Disasters

Kiwi homeowners are being encouraged to re-landscape their properties to protect them following the devastating forest fires near Nelson.

The huge Pigeon Valley blaze in February was reminder of how wildfire can spread.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Ian Reade says the main blaze was starting spot fires “500 metres in front of itself”.

“So what that tells you, is any house within 500m of where that fire went, is at risk."

But simple planting and maintenance could end up saving a home, and the time to do so is now, while the risk is low.

“One of the biggest threats to the house or the property is ember, so ember's landing or ember showers landing on the house and igniting things,” Mr Reade says.

Redwood Valley resident Guy Mollett began fireproofing his place around six years ago.

“When we bought it, basically the whole property was covered in waist high grass and large volumes of it. Gorse was starting to grow across the property, particularly in the paddock."

He tidied up, simplified and replanted with less flammable varieties.

“So flax has been used on our slopes that are difficult to manage and where the fire could be a risk of travelling up towards the property."

Those changes may have helped save his home from the recent fires, the flames getting within 10 metres of the house.

“The boundary fences were burnt and we were pretty close to losing sheds and retaining walls,” Mr Mollett says.

And small changes could be the difference between keeping and losing a home.

“Even things like outdoor furniture, so if a fire does start, you've got a plan to bring that in. If you've got a hessian doormat outside your property, that goes inside,” advises Mr Reade.

For more on landscape safety, head to Fire and Emergency’s website 

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Following the devastating Tasman fires, homeowners are being asked to consider simple planting and maintenance as a prevention measure. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Kaitlin Ruddock
    Nelson
    Natural Disasters
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    01:07
    The Government recently announced a funding boost for the ambulance service, but not full funding as requested.
    Ardern calls Bridges 'brazen' for criticising lack of St John funding after he 'didn’t seek to resolve issue'
    2
    Yaroslav Radashkevich had his right leg snap during the Eurasian powerlifting championships.
    Russian weightlifter suffers horrific leg injury while attempting to squat 250kg
    3
    Destiny’s Brian Tamaki is taking on the Government over the controversial Man Up programme he wants in prisons.
    Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki to launch political party tomorrow
    4
    The image shows the pair dressed in blue at their London home, Clarence House.
    Queensland man who claims he's the love child of Charles and Camilla loses employment battle
    5
    There are claims universities are turning a blind eye to the problem for the millions of dollars international students pump into their bottom line.
    NZ lecturer says half of international students in their class failed for cheating, universities turning blind eye
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    Destiny’s Brian Tamaki is taking on the Government over the controversial Man Up programme he wants in prisons.

    Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki to launch political party tomorrow
    01:07
    The Government recently announced a funding boost for the ambulance service, but not full funding as requested.

    Ardern calls Bridges 'brazen' for criticising lack of St John funding after he 'didn’t seek to resolve issue'
    02:18
    Jane Stevens is calling for the PM to step in and provide mediation in her ongoing dispute with Waikato DHB.

    Mum of mental health patient Nicky Stevens, who died while in care, has positive meeting with 'sincere' Jacinda Ardern
    Retirement Commissioner Diane Maxwell

    Retirement Commissioner Diane Maxwell cleared of bullying allegations