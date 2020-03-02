Intellectually disabled man found with thousands of prescription pills in Bali shows 'serious problem' in NZ mental health system - lawyer

The lawyer of a New Zealand man found with thousands of prescription pills in Bali has taken aim at New Zealand's mental health system, saying his client shouldn't find himself in the situation he's in.

Thomas Michael Daly, 38, who has an intellectual disability, is being held by Bali authorities over the biggest prescription drug haul in the Indonesian island's history after he was found with nearly 5,000 prescription pills.

Mr Daly is a former inpatient of New Zealand's mental health system according to his lawyer John McLeod and had planned to travel for nine months in a campervan through Bali, Vietnam and Thailand in an attempt to gain a degree of independence.

Mr Daly has schizophrenia along with other health issues and Mr McLeod says Mr Daly was supplied 12 months worth of prescription drugs for his conditions for the duration of his trip, while having NZ$3,000 in his possession.

Mr McLeod - who is also a former Australian police officer, says the incident identifies a "serious problem in New Zealand's mental health system" allowing Thomas Daly to "fall through the cracks."

“The duty of the community to protect our vulnerable people, I think we have failed on this occasion,” says Mr McLeod.

He says "serious questions" need to be asked of the country's health system as to how this incident was able to happen.

“I think there are some serious questions that need to be answered in the New Zealand health system."

John McLeod says the sheer volume of pills, weighing nearly 3 kg, is beyond what would be allowed in most countries in the world.

"This is a man that was housed by the New Zealand Government for mental health issues. A doctor has prescribed him 12 months’ worth of very high level drugs, a pharmacist has dispensed these drugs to a person who has a mental capability of a 10-year-old, they have issued him with a passport and he is travelling the world."

According to Mr McLeod, Mr Daly was struggling to cope without his medication and had begun "seeing things" since his supply had been seized.

Mr McLeod says he would be requesting access to some of the supply from Bali police.