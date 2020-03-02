Intellectually disabled Kiwi released from Bali jail, four days after police seize 5000 prescription pills

A New Zealand man who was arrested in Bali after being caught with thousands of prescription pills has been released.
1 NEWS can confirm Thomas Michael Daly was cleared by Balinese police four days after he was arrested at Indonesia's international airport.
The 38-year-old was carrying 4950 prescription pills.
Daly is intellectually disabled and had a doctor's certificate for the medicine, which was a year's supply for his trip through Asia.
After the arrest, authorities called it the biggest seizure in the island's history.
Earlier this week, his lawyer said the arrest showed a "serious problem" in New Zealand's mental health system.
John McLeod told 1 NEWS Mr Daly is a former inpatient and planned to travel for nine months in a campervan through Asia, to try and gain a degree of independence.
Mr Daly has schizophrenia and other health issues, Mr McLeod said.
"The duty of the community to protect our vulnerable people. I think we have failed on this occasion.
“I think there are some serious questions that need to be answered in the New Zealand health system."