Intellectually disabled Kiwi released from Bali jail, four days after police seize 5000 prescription pills

A New Zealand man who was arrested in Bali after being caught with thousands of prescription pills has been released.

1 NEWS can confirm Thomas Michael Daly was cleared by Balinese police four days after he was arrested at Indonesia's international airport.

The 38-year-old was carrying 4950 prescription pills.

Daly is intellectually disabled and had a doctor's certificate for the medicine, which was a year's supply for his trip through Asia.

After the arrest, authorities called it the biggest seizure in the island's history.

Earlier this week, his lawyer said the arrest showed a "serious problem" in New Zealand's mental health system.

John McLeod told 1 NEWS Mr Daly is a former inpatient and planned to travel for nine months in a campervan through Asia, to try and gain a degree of independence.

Mr Daly has schizophrenia and other health issues, Mr McLeod said.

"The duty of the community to protect our vulnerable people. I think we have failed on this occasion.