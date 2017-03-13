Insurers pay out nearly $42m after 'Tasman Tempest'

A clearer picture is emerging of the financial cost caused by New Zealand's wild 2017 weather with insurers paying out $41.7 million for damage from the so called Tasman Tempest.

The March 7 to 12 storm brought flooding and heavy rains to Auckland, the Coromandel and coastal town of Whangamata, which was hardest hit.

In some areas of the North Island, as much rain fell in 24 hours as typically falls for the whole of March.

This led insurers to pay out 5800 house and contents claims at a cost of $24.5m, according to provisional data released by the Insurance Council of New Zealand on Thursday.

Damage to businesses and equipment also led to 760 claims and $13.4m in payouts, while 315 motor vehicle claims cost $2.8m.

There were no claims for damage to crops.

The "Tasman Tempest" was followed by two more major storms in New Zealand in April caused by the remnants of Cyclones Debbie and Cook, but the costs from these are not yet available.