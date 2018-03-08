Insurer defends big quake risk insurance hike for homeowners

Tower Insurance is defending big premium hikes for some houses in quake-prone areas.

Wellington houses (file picture). Source: istock.com

Wellington woman Ursula Egan was stunned to be told last week the annual premium on her Karori home would be going up by about $5000.

Tower Insurance had warned in April that customers in earthquake-prone areas would have to pay more.

"I was expecting a bit of an increase because we are in a risk area and building costs have gone up - but I certainly wasn't expecting a 300 per cent increase," she said.



Ms Egan said online quotes with Tower for neighbouring properties showed much lower premiums.

Tower chief executive Richard Harding said around 2000 people - or less than 1 per cent of customers - would be getting an increase of more than $2000 while 97 percent would have a small decrease in premiums of $50-$100.

People in low-risk areas had previously been subsidising those living in high-risk areas, he said.

Wellington is a particular risk, and accounted for 60 to 70 per cent of the $3 billion insurance loss of the Kaikōura earthquake - hundreds of kilometres away.

"[The losses] happened in Wellington where we still continue to allow development on reclaimed land in the Wellington Harbour or where we allow development on 90- or 60-degree slopes, where people build houses."

"People living in places like Auckland or Taranaki or Northland will actually be getting a decrease in premiums."

Tower is using an international risk modelling company, RMS, which provides "high definition" risk information to insurers and reinsurers based on each address.

There were multiple factors that meant premiums between neighbouring properties could vary.

"It'll be about differences in construction standard as well as differences in size, whether it's one or two storey, is a wood building or a brick building," Mr Harding said.

"All of these factors go into determining the vulnerability of a house to earthquake damage."

Or a house might be very close to, or on, a significant part of the fault line that runs through Wellington.

"The country's known for years that Wellington is a significantly high risk. What we're doing now is applying a specific price to that so that people can understand what that risk looks like.

"We're very happy to insure people, we just want people to pay the right price for risk.

At this stage Tower is applying just the earthquake-risk pricing but intends to include other hazards.

"It'll move through from earthquake - which is the primary and major part of the risk that New Zealand's exposed to - through flood and storm and other activities.