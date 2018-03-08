 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Insurer defends big quake risk insurance hike for homeowners

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

Tower Insurance is defending big premium hikes for some houses in quake-prone areas.

Wellington houses (file picture).

Wellington houses (file picture).

Source: istock.com

Wellington woman Ursula Egan was stunned to be told last week the annual premium on her Karori home would be going up by about $5000.

Tower Insurance had warned in April that customers in earthquake-prone areas would have to pay more.

"I was expecting a bit of an increase because we are in a risk area and building costs have gone up - but I certainly wasn't expecting a 300 per cent increase," she said.

Ms Egan said online quotes with Tower for neighbouring properties showed much lower premiums.

Tower chief executive Richard Harding said around 2000 people - or less than 1 per cent of customers - would be getting an increase of more than $2000 while 97 percent would have a small decrease in premiums of $50-$100.

People in low-risk areas had previously been subsidising those living in high-risk areas, he said.

Wellington is a particular risk, and accounted for 60 to 70 per cent of the $3 billion insurance loss of the Kaikōura earthquake - hundreds of kilometres away.

"[The losses] happened in Wellington where we still continue to allow development on reclaimed land in the Wellington Harbour or where we allow development on 90- or 60-degree slopes, where people build houses."

"People living in places like Auckland or Taranaki or Northland will actually be getting a decrease in premiums."

Tower is using an international risk modelling company, RMS, which provides "high definition" risk information to insurers and reinsurers based on each address.

There were multiple factors that meant premiums between neighbouring properties could vary.

"It'll be about differences in construction standard as well as differences in size, whether it's one or two storey, is a wood building or a brick building," Mr Harding said.

"All of these factors go into determining the vulnerability of a house to earthquake damage."

Or a house might be very close to, or on, a significant part of the fault line that runs through Wellington.

"The country's known for years that Wellington is a significantly high risk. What we're doing now is applying a specific price to that so that people can understand what that risk looks like.

"We're very happy to insure people, we just want people to pay the right price for risk.

At this stage Tower is applying just the earthquake-risk pricing but intends to include other hazards.

"It'll move through from earthquake - which is the primary and major part of the risk that New Zealand's exposed to - through flood and storm and other activities.

"In some cases people who have high earthquake risk will have low flood risk - it'll be somewhat offsetting as it goes through."

Related

Wellington

Property

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:54
1
The NRL stars lit up their teams’ photoshoot with their boisterous laughs and unconventional team rituals.

Watch: Reporter treated to Konrad Hurrell and Andrew Fifita's larrikin antics in Mate Ma'a Tonga camp photoshoot

02:33
2
Mr Bridges had asked a question to PM Ardern if she was concerned Government policies would “significantly increase the cost of living for hard-working New Zealanders”.

Watch: Winston Peters labels National leader's question 'unadulterated nonsense' as fuel tax debate ignites in Beehive

02:58
3
Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football gurus as they look at today's World Cup action.

World Cup Chat: Goals, controversy and a Nigerian internet scam as opening round wraps up

4
Shot of a male farmer working in a vegetable garden

Farm near Christchurch fined $45,000 for exploiting workers who owner claimed were 'volunteers'

5

Woman finds bag of meth in Whangārei Hospital children's ward


A year on for Oranga Tamariki

Oranga Tamariki apologises for using Trade Me to advertise for foster carers and sharing details of children

The Minister for Children Tracey Martin agreed it is "not the most appropriate website" to use.

02:58
Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football gurus as they look at today's World Cup action.

World Cup Chat: Goals, controversy and a Nigerian internet scam as opening round wraps up

Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football gurus as they look at today's World Cup action.

Shot of a male farmer working in a vegetable garden

Farm near Christchurch fined $45,000 for exploiting workers who owner claimed were 'volunteers'

The exploitation was hidden under the guise of providing WWOOFing experience.


President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

US withdrawing from UN Human Rights Council as ambassador labels it 'an organisation not worthy of its name'

Ambassador Nikki Haley accuses the council of having "chronic bias against Israel".


00:49
Forward Joseph Tapine says that the team are acclimatising well in the USA.

Watch: Focused Kiwis pump some serious iron in the gym as Denver Test against England looms

Forward Joseph Tapine says that the team are acclimatising well in US.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 