Insurance giant IAG looks to close 53 AMI stores in New Zealand

IAG has today announced a proposal to close its 53 AMI stores, as well as its one remaining State Insurance store.

AMI store.

According to a press release from IAG, consultation has begun with employees who may be affected as the company looks to redeploy as many people as possible.

In the proposal, IAG says it expects to "move more than 350 roles into its digital teams and contact centres as the company bolsters its digital channels to meet changing customer needs."

The shake up will also see up to 65 retail management store roles lost, again IAG say they will look to retain as many affected staff as possible.

In the press release, IAG Executive General Manager Customer and Consumer Kevin Hughes says the review reflects growing customer expectations for digital services.

“Covid-19 has accelerated many trends within the insurance industry and in the broader operating environment.

“For several years, we’ve seen a decline in visits to our retail stores as customers increasingly look to engage with us over the phone, via email and through our online platforms and digital channels.

“Customers expect more digitally, and we are focused on delivering that for them.

“We know our stores have been a part of their local communities for many years, so the proposal to close them has not been taken lightly,” says Mr Hughes.