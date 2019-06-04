Insulation companies struggling to meet demand as rental property upgrade deadline looms

Insulation companies are struggling to meet the demand from landlords who are rushing to get their rental properties up to standard.

From July 1, landlords who fail to meet the 2016 requirements set out by the previous government may face the Tenancy Tribunal and have to pay up to $4000 in damages.

Nick Vertue from Christchurch Insulation says he’s struggling to find enough qualified workers to get the jobs done.

"We’re working seven days a week, as well as evenings so we are really pushing the boundaries to get the work completed," Mr Vertue said.

Renters United fears many landlords have left it too late, so are calling on tenants to enforce their rights.

Should a landlord fail to comply with legislation, the damages will usually be paid out to the tenant.