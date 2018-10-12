 

'Instead of a car, a newborn baby' - William Shatner takes a dig at Elon Musk, bizarrely suggests sending baby Neve into space

1 NEWS
New Zealand
Space

The Star Trek actor gave a very odd suggestion to help improve the country's space programme
New Zealand
Space
The girl is Hannah Papps, who lives in Melbourne with her New Zealand parents.
When the PM was asked if she thought the pricing moves were “fair”, she said “certainly motorists won't look upon it as fair”.

Dunedin teen in viral video urging truck driver to run over cyclist apologises

New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago

The teenager involved in a now-viral video who was heard telling a truck driver to run over a cyclist in Dunedin has apologised.

In the clip, the teenager, sitting in the passenger seat of a truck, can be heard urging the driver to run over a cyclist while swearing and hurling abuse at them after being unable to pass them along Portobello Road, Newshub reports.

"Run him over, Greg, mate - do it. Out of the way, you f****** cabbage!" the 16-year-old Clearwater Civil Ltd employee can be heard saying.

Newshub has since received a letter sent by the teenager's mother, who said her son was remorseful for his actions.

"He now realises that he foolishly underestimated how seriously his comments would be taken and deeply regrets both the offence that they caused and the harm that they have created," she said. 

In the letter, the teenager wrote, "It was a dumb decision to post the video to social media and I am very sorry for any offence I've caused to the public and the affect my actions have had on my employer, my colleagues and the rest of the trucking community."

A Clearwater Civil spokesperson said they were satisfied that he "is very regretful of his actions".

 

New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Criteria for MSD debt write off 'cruel and unnecessary', benefit levels need to increase - Greens

New Zealand
Politics

The $1.5 billion debt Kiwis owe to the Ministry of Social Development for loans shows "how low benefits are and how we desperately need to put the heart back into our social support system", say the Green Party.

Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson called the system "fundamentally cruel and harsh". 

"People are surviving from day to day and then having to take out a loan from MSD just to go to the dentist”.

It comes after 1 NEWS found the Ministry of Social Development handed out $1.5b in loans, interest free, to 509,571 people for necessities such as dentistry, school supplies and housing.

The Ministry of Social Development has handed out $1.5 billion in loans to half a million people to pay for the likes of the dentist and a house to live. Source: 1 NEWS

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said a large amount of that money is over payments, "and then it's also hardship and then it's also fraud".

Ms Davidson said the criteria for debt write-offs needed to be reviewed. 

"At the moment that criteria is too harsh and people living in desperation are trying to cover the basics whilst paying off a debt. This is cruel and unnecessary and just entrenching poverty."

She said benefit levels needed to increase "so people aren't getting into further debt or turning to loan sharks". 

"Current benefit rates are not enough for people to save money for unexpected expenses, and we know that going into debt compounds existing hardship. It is vital that we put our heart back into our social support system and fix these issues properly".

The backbencher MP beat out Julie Anne Genter garnering three-quarters of the vote, while pushing social issues as her priority.
Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Politics
Quick-thinking dad pushes kids out of harm's way as bus goes through Auckland pedestrian crossing, ploughs into cafe

New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland

A quick-thinking man pushed his two children out of the path of an oncoming bus as they crossed a pedestrian crossing on Auckland's North Shore but was himself hit by the bus before it ploughed across a footpath and into a cafe.

The incident happened on Birkenhead Ave shortly before midday today.

Inspector Kai Shao has told 1 NEWS at the scene he understands the bus was stationary and picking up some passengers at a nearby bus stop, when for some reason it accelerated. 

A father and his two children were on the pedestrian crossing and the man realised the bus was coming, "so he pushed his children away," Inspector Shao said.

"And the children were not injured and the father was struck somewhere by the bus, and with very minor injury," he said.

Police say in a statement two children were taken to Starship Hospital as a precaution and an adult male was transported to North Shore Hospital with moderate injuries.

Police remain at the scene of  the crash.

The road is now open in both directions, however there is a small cordon around the building involved.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Team is investigating the incident and the driver is being spoken to as part of the police inquiries.

New Zealand
Space
Auckland

Star Trek actor William Shatner has joined forces with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to help unveil Rocket Lab's new Auckland factory.

The Prime Minister called Shatner’s 2004 album Has Been ‘a revelation’. Source: 1 NEWS

The 7500 square metre assembly plant, located in Mount Wellington, will see three new Electron rockets being built on the factory floor.

It also boasts a new Mission Control Centre, which will allow the company to oversee launches from their Māhia Peninsula launchpad, as well as its pending launch site in the US.

Ms Ardern helped unveil the new Mount Wellington facility, where she spoke about Rocket Lab’s launch site in Māhia Peninsula. Source: 1 NEWS

Rocket Lab founder Peter Beck says 16 launches have been planned for next year, with the goal of sending an Electron rocket into orbit every week by 2020.

Rocket Lab's factory was previously located next to Auckland Airport.

A Rocket Lab electron rocket
A Rocket Lab electron rocket. Source: Supplied
