TODAY |

Instagram likes to be hidden for New Zealand users in trial to 'remove pressure'

AAP
More From
New Zealand
Technology

Instagram users in New Zealand will no longer be able to see how many 'likes' a post has a received under trial changes to "remove pressure" on the digital platform's users.

Instagram will today begin rolling out the trial update, removing the total number of likes on photos, and viewings of videos on user feeds and profiles, as well as permalink pages.

Users will still be able to see a list of likes on their posts - just not the overall number.

However, the change won't affect measurement tools for businesses and creators on Instagram, which is owned by social media giant Facebook, and all likes and engagement metrics will still be available in those tools.

The trial update expands on a similar change introduced in Canada in May and will also be extended to Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland, Italy and Brazil.

Facebook Australia and New Zealand director of policy Mia Garlick said Instagram should be a place where people feel comfortable expressing themselves, rather than judged.

"We hope this test will remove the pressure of how many likes a post will receive, so you can focus on sharing the things you love," she said in a statement.

A decision will be made at a later date on whether or not the update will be made permanent.

Instagram last week introduced two new features aimed at combating bullying on the platform.

Instagram is trialling the removal of like counts on posts.
Instagram is trialling the removal of like counts on posts. Source: Instagram
More From
New Zealand
Technology
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:35
Tolley told Lily Dorrance, 17, to stop reading from notes while she spoke in Youth Parliament.
Youth MP speaking about friend's suicide reduced to tears by National MP Anne Tolley - 'I'm so sorry if I upset anyone'
2
Sterling Mervyn Free, 27, has admitted kidnapping and molesting the young girl.
Chilling security footage shows man luring girl, seven, from Brisbane shopping mall before assaulting her
3
River Jayden was shopping with her partner for cross-stitch at the Lincraft Bush Inn on Sunday, when she said the incident happened.
Christchurch craft store accused of racial profiling - 'I barely touched anything'
4
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui runs against the Cowboys
Warriors table $1.5m offer to lure Melbourne Storm teenage sensation to Auckland
5
The England all-rounder played a vital role in his side's triumph over the Black Caps.
'A scary place' – Ben Stokes never wants another Super Over after World Cup final
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
River Jayden was shopping with her partner for cross-stitch at the Lincraft Bush Inn on Sunday, when she said the incident happened.

Christchurch craft store accused of racial profiling - 'I barely touched anything'
NEW ZEALAND - 2008/12/07: New Zealand, North Island, Wellington, Te Papa (national Museum), Sign. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Plans for new Te Papa museum in South Auckland put back on hold
00:58
The PM agreed the dowry meant her mum had pretty much given up on her getting married.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern reveals hilarious 'dowry' promised by her mother in chat with Hilary Barry
03:36
They’ve come a long way since the days of monkey bars and see-saws.

Playgrounds can't be 'cotton wool' says designer as safety focus increases