Inspirational student leader urges politicians to move past 'token' responses to 'real, tangible solutions'

A Pasifika student leader, whose comments on students being forced to drop out of school to work during the Covid-19 pandemic have been heard around the country, says politicians now need to move beyond "token" responses towards "real, tangible solutions".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Aorere College Head Girl Aigagalefili Fepulea'i Tapua'i, who asked Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins what they would do about the issue at the first Leader's Debate, said she felt that nothing was happening, despite politicians saying they hear her.

"It's been a really weird juxtaposition between people saying 'you guys are so inspiring' - but then not changing and not acting," she said.

"I think there are so many different options and solutions we could offer to our students - we could make scholarships for essential worker kids."

Your playlist will load after this ad

She said South Auckland students had been dropping out of school to work to earn money for their families for years, but that Covid-19 had accentuated the issue dramatically.

"Students who were working and going to school this year - they were essential workers - they were essentially risking their lives and putting their own families at risk to make ends meet."

Those from lower socio-economic schools and areas did not always have access to the same educational tools as more wealthy students, like broadband or devices to learn remotely, and while many schools and charities were doing the best they could to provide them, they shouldn't have to.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Aigagalefili said a lot of students have "limitless potential" but have been limited "by circumstances they can not change.

"I would say to politicians, it's great to have these conversations but I think we need to acknowledge that those conversations needed to have started a lot longer ago," she said.