Inspirational Marlborough teen a star in rugby and athletics despite being born with underdeveloped arm

Source:  1 NEWS

An inspirational young athlete is making waves in Marlborough despite a rare condition.

Nikau Peipi is a lean machine of speed agility and determination. Source: Seven Sharp

Nikau Peipi is a lean machine of speed, agility and determination, starring in school's first XV.

At 17, Peipi smashed records and taken home more than two dozen medals.

He’s also donned the silver fern twice across two codes, including touch rugby and softball.

The Christs College student has Poland Syndrome, with affects 1 in every 20,000 newborns – but it doesn’t stop him.

“Ever since everyone's known him, no one thinks of him any differently ‘cause he's always carving up,” his longtime friend and teammate Jimmy Morris said.

Peipi is dreaming big.

“One of my goals at the moment is Paralympics in 2024,” Peipi said.

