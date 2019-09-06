Inside Parliament: A wrecking ball for KiwiBuild, water rules squeezed and Kiwi jihadi

In this week's edition of Inside Parliament, the 1 NEWS political team look the Government taking a wrecking ball to its KiwiBuild target and squeezing rules around water.

Also, the MInistry of Social Development is accused of misusing data, and 1 NEWS exclusively interviews Kiwi jihadi Mark Taylor.

Political editor Jessica Mutch McKay and reporters Maiki Sherman and Benedict Collins discuss the behind-the-scenes of the political stories they have covered.

Listen to Inside Parliament on Soundcloud, iTunes and Spotify.