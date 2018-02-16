 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Inside Parliament: 'I want to know how KiwiBuild is going to work' - What does the housing report mean?

share

Source:

1 NEWS

This week Labour released its housing report, so the 1 NEWS politics team hammered out the issues from Labour's big promises. 

The 1 NEWS political team look at the issues of Labour's big housing promises.
Source: 1 NEWS

Katie Bradford, Andrea Vance and Corin Dann sat down this week to explore what the report means for New Zealanders.

The report, A Stocktake of New Zealand's Housing, by the Salvation Army's Alan Johnson, Otago Public Health Professor Philippa Howden-Chapman and economist Shamubeel Eaqub, was released on Monday. 

"We know what the problem is, we didn’t need to do a report. It doesn’t butter your parsnips, it doesn't get things done. I want to know how they’re going to make KiwiBuild work because it’s still not clear to me," Ms Vance said.

"I want to know how they’re going to build 2,000 extra state houses."

Ms Bradford said Labour only went into the election promising 1,000, and Cabinet has not agreed to build 2,000 state homes.

"Phil Twyford does not have the support of his colleagues to build 2,000 extra state houses a year, I don't see that happening," she said. 

Shamubeel Eaqub, one of the authors, had to hold his tongue this week when talking about the dire state of the Kiwi housing and rental market.

"I told the minister I wouldn't use this particular word I wrote down in my notes in terms of the state of the housing market now because what I wrote was that the state of the housing market is a cluster .... – you fill in the gap.

"Rents are going to rise very rapidly because we have screwed up so many different things when it comes to housing in New Zealand," he said.

Mr Eaqub believes the lack of housing in New Zealand is one of the main concerns for those looking to rent.

At present, 2000 extra elderly a year receive superannuation and accommodation benefit. 

"That's creating problems. Obviously one of the assumptions in the past was with super that people over 65 would be mortgage free for instance. Issues around that are creating huge problems and just adding to that housing shortage," Ms Bradford said this week.

A weekly catch up with our political reporters about the stories they've been covering.
Source: 1 NEWS

Listen to the full podcast on SoundcloudiTunes and Facebook

Related

Property

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:24
1
Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Here comes Gita! Wellingtonians told to brace for heavy rain, huge swells and high winds

00:24
2
Clad in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs, Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Nikolas Cruz confesses to Florida high school mass murder, telling officers details of attack - report

00:14
3
Markus Schairer broke his fifth cervical vertebra in this horrifying fall.

Watch: Austrian snowboarder left with broken neck after this sickening crash

01:22
4
As Cyclone Gita remnants approach New Zealand, how does it look for your weekend?

Cyclone Gita, packing 100km/h winds and heavy rain, is taking dead aim at New Zealand - but where will it hit?

00:29
5
Closed circuit video released from the metro station showed the child run from his mother who was seated on the platform and jump onto the tracks

Watch: The moment brave teen leaps off Milan metro station to save two-year-old on the train tracks

01:22
As Cyclone Gita remnants approach New Zealand, how does it look for your weekend?

Cyclone Gita, packing 100km/h winds and heavy rain, is taking dead aim at New Zealand - but where will it hit?

A rare fine weekend is on the way for most. Enjoy it, because it's unlikely to last.

00:24
Clad in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs, Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Nikolas Cruz confesses to Florida high school mass murder, telling officers details of attack - report

Seventeen people died in the fatal shooting.


Inside the mind of a mass murderer: Nikolas Cruz adopted, then orphaned, labelled 'weird', 'loner' even by friends

"Everyone had in their minds if anybody was going to do it, it was going to be him."

02:24
Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Here comes Gita! Wellingtonians told to brace for heavy rain, huge swells and high winds

"It is likely to be a high-impact event which will most likely affect many regions across the North Island and upper South Island."

00:29
Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former Florida high school student, is the suspect in the deadly school shooting in Florida today, and has been reportedly left hospital.

Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder

Cruz was an orphan who owned his own AR-15 rifle.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 