Inside Parliament: Trans-Tasman tensions over 'trash', Bloomfield regrets watching cricket

Source:  1 NEWS

Long-running trans-Tasman tensions about Australia’s controversial 501 deportee scheme has re-surfaced this week as another planeload of people, with little link to New Zealand, head here. 

As the most recent flight took off, Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton referred to the deportations as the country "taking the trash out", prompting some retaliation on this side of the Tasman.

Inside Parliament also discusses Dr Ashley Bloomfield’s regret over attending a cricket match, and National’s efforts to keep a tight lid on the internal review of its disastrous election result. 

