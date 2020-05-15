TODAY |

Inside Parliament takes a closer look at the Next Level Budget

A historic Budget in uncertain times saw the Government begin attempting to spend its way through this week.

With unemployment expected to reach 10 per cent in coming months, reporter Benedict Collins was "fascinated by the announcement trying to get 11,000 Kiwis out working in nature", including shooting possums and wallabies.

And the 1 NEWS politics team ponders whether it’s time some of Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s choice phrases - like "unprecedented" and "rolling maul" - are put on ice.

Listen to Inside Parliament on Soundcloud, iTunes and Spotify.

