Inside Parliament: Strike Force Raptor, Ihumātao protestors at Fletchers meeting

In this week's edition of Inside Parliament, the 1 NEWS political team looks at the National Party's law and order proposals including setting up a special police unit similar to New South Wales' Strike Force Raptor, to got after gangs.

The team also looks at Ihumātao protestors at Fletchers annual shareholders' meeting.

The team also looks at the Government giving the go ahead for prisoner voting, and more changes to worker’s rights.

Political reporters Maiki Sherman, Benedict Collins and Katie Bradford discuss the behind-the-scenes of the political stories they have covered this week.