Inside Parliament: Stepping up to the toughest job in politics – Simon Bridges

Andrea Vance 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

1 NEWS political reporters Katie Bradford and Andrea Vance discuss the leadership contest
Katie Bradford

Andrea Vance

Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Video: 'That's not bullying I'd call that assault' - Rotorua school investigating after boy filmed viciously kicking fellow student in head

The Prime Minister wasn't impressed with the new National leader's line of questioning today.

Watch: 'Completely irrational question' – Jacinda Ardern and Simon Bridges square-off over prison population

It's reported as many as 50 people have died in the freezing conditions.

Extreme snow expected as Scotland issues risk to life warning

On March 13 it will be 10,000 days since he was elected into parliament.

'This has been our adventure' – Bill English given standing ovation after valedictory speech

Patrick Mailata is in England preparing for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games by training with the world's best.

Watch: 'AJ is honestly a down to earth dude' - Kiwi boxer spars with Anthony Joshua ahead of super fight with Joseph Parker

The former PM channelled poet James K. Baxter as he finished his speech.


Bill English looks back over his extensive parliamentary career as he bows out after 27 years.

Full speech: Bill English farewells Parliament with touching and humorous valedictory address

Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart are back for another year to break down the weekly Super Rugby match-ups for Kiwi sides.

Super Rugby Picks Round 2 Picks: Blues and Chiefs face off in must-win derby while Hurricanes look to rebound in Argentina

Andrew Saville, Stephen Stuart and all the TVNZ rugby oracles have shaken off the cobwebs and are back to pick this week's winners.

Associate Agriculture Minister Meka Whaitiri has asked officials to see how animal welfare can be improved.

Government to look at use of electric prodders and tail twisting at rodeos - but doesn't want a ban

Associate Agriculture minister Meka Whaitiri has asked officials to see how animal welfare at rodeos can be improved.

Beach in Auckland (file picture).

Autumn temperatures around New Zealand set to be warmer than average, says NIWA

The warmer weather is expected to be driven by warmer than average ocean waters



 
