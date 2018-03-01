 

Inside Parliament: Simon Bridges as new National leader 'such an anti-climax'

New National Party leader Simon Bridges is faced with a party that has not fully come to grips with their diminished relevance to the public following the election, the 1 NEWS political team says.

1 NEWS political reporters Katie Bradford and Andrea Vance discuss the leadership contest
Changing the attitudes of National MPs to their new opposition role will be one of Mr Bridges first tasks, 1 NEWS political reporter Katie Bradford says.

But having never been in opposition himself, how easy this will be for Mr Bridges is unclear. 

1 NEWS political reporter Andrea Vance and Katie Bradford discuss the implications of Simon Bridges' appointment to the top national job, in this week's Inside Parliament.

Also discussed is Shane Jone's billion dollar development fund.

Listen to the full podcast on SoundcloudiTunes and Facebook

