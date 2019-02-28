Inside Parliament: Sex, drugs and tax 'n' poll

In this week’s podcast we start by looking at the Government’s decision to delay a law change that would make it easier for people to amend the gender on their birth certificate.

We discuss the results of a 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll that reveals a significant majority of New Zealanders believe the Treaty of Waitangi should be a compulsory part of the school curriculum.

We look at the possibility of an exemption from capital gains tax for Iwi in the case of collectively owned Maori land and assets.

And we finish by discussing the Government’s decision to ignore Treasury Officials warnings that it’s plan to curb synthetic cannabis was flawed.