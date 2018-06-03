 

Inside Parliament: Polar Blast

Inside Parliament

Reporter Mei Heron joins Political Editor Jessica Mutch this week with the latest news.
00:37
1
The All Blacks and Hurricanes youngster entered the wrong house in Dunedin early yesterday morning.

Jordie Barrett 'disappointed and embarrassed' after mistakenly entering house

00:35
2
Many areas have been left awash.

Flooding in Northland leaves areas swamped with water after heavy rain


3
Heat pump.

New heating costs could lead to overcrowding

00:15
4
The former world number one wound back the clock in style.

Watch: Crowd goes bonkers as Tiger Woods holes classic eagle at PGA Memorial Tournament

04:57
5
Whena Owen hit the streets of Northcote with one week left in the by-election.

Northcote by-election: Who will be New Zealand's newest MP?

00:59
Dog handler Constable Regan Turner says he ran past an injured Kosmo a couple of times on a callout where the dog was stabbed.

'I knew something sinister had happened' - Kosmo the police dog's handler describes the night he thought he would lose his partner

Kosmo was stabbed in the throat while he and Constable Regan Turner were responding to a family harm incident this week.

01:42
That’s according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.

I NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll: Almost a third of Kiwis think Winston Peters will do a good job as Acting Prime Minister

"It's no big deal. We're there to take care of business, that's what the country expects me to do and I will," Mr Peters said.

Otara resident Wayne Joseph.

South Aucklanders fear effects of fuel tax - 'Most of us are not high-income earners'

Mayor Phil Goff says the consequences would be "inconceivable" if it was not introduced.

04:08
The sport’s governing body already confirmed to 1 NEWS that it’s looking into a raft of allegations.

Exclusive: Former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden had access to deeply personal and damning confidential athlete interviews with High Performance Sport NZ

Some of the topics discussed in the interviews included no consequences for "s*** behaviour", "a real lack of holding people accountable".

00:42
He was arrested at on arrival from Auckland faces drug and firearms charges.

Watch: Handcuffed Australian bikie gang member lashes out at police at Sydney airport

Two brothers are due to face a Sydney court following a massive seizure of $A2.75 million in cash, 13 firearms and illicit drugs


 
