Inside Parliament: Pills, thrills and bellyaches

In this week's edition of Inside Parliament, the 1 NEWS political team looks at mixed messages from NZ First on festival pill testing and cross-party support for vaping regulations.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw responds to last week’s massive climate protest. Plus, where did the Sorting Hat place our reporters?

Political editor Jessica Mutch McKay and reporters Maiki Sherman and Benedict Collins discuss the behind-the-scenes of the political stories they have covered.

Listen to Inside Parliament on Soundcloud, iTunes and Spotify.

The 1 NEWS political reporters give a behind the scenes rundown of the biggest stories from Parliament this week. Source: Inside Parliament
