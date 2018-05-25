Inside Parliament: Paula Bennett storming out of House over frustration with Speaker 'didn't surprise'

This week on Inside Parliament 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch is joined by Stuff political reporter Jo Moir to discuss National Party deputy leader Paul Bennett's storm out of Parliament over her frustration with Speaker Trevor Mallard.

The Speaker of the House has resorted to removing, and adding on, supplementary questions to political parties depending on their behaviour in the debating chamber. In this instance Ms Bennett had some supplementary questions taken away.

"I was not surprised by what Paula Bennett did yesterday because she has just been getting close and closer and closer to tipping point for weeks now," Jo Moir said.

"Paula's one of those people who thrives on the house, she's really into it.

"I mean MPs are either really into the house or they're really not and Paula is very much in the camp that she loves the banter and the colour that you get with it and to be fair the speaker has begun to stifle some of that."