Inside Parliament: Oranga uplifts

In this week's edition of Inside Parliament, the 1 NEWS political team looks at profound apologies from Oranga Tamariki over child uplift processes, and following the cancellation of APEC, the PM’s 36 hours in Thailand is crammed full of grip 'n’ grins.

Also, Christopher Luxon formally flies into Botany as National’s 2020 candidate.

Political reporters Benedict Collins and Katie Bradford discuss the behind-the-scenes of the political stories they have covered.

Listen to Inside Parliament on Soundcloud, iTunes and Spotify.

