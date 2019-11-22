Inside Parliament: NZ First's donation déjà vu, growing export demand for bottled water and Ihumātao

In this week's edition of Inside Parliament, the 1 NEWS political team looks at political donations made to New Zealand First from the secretive NZ First Foundation.

The team looks at questions arising over NZ First's internal funding as they look back to the 2008 funding saga.

In this edition, the team also looks at skyrocketing export demand for bottled water and who will pay to free up contested South Auckland site Ihumātao.

Political reporters Maiki Sherman, Benedict Collins and Katie Bradford discuss the behind-the-scenes of the political stories they have covered this week.