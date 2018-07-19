Inside Parliament: NZ First turns 25 and Trump's controversial tour of Europe

Source:Inside Parliament
1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch and political reporter Benedict Collins discuss a big week here and internationally.
As NZ First turns 25 we look back to their launch in 1993 and discuss Winston Peters’ interview with 1 NEWS this week.
They also ask why Shane Jones’ provincial growth fund is spending most of its time growing the province of Northland, and after a manic week in Europe, the lights go out on Donald Trump, literally.
