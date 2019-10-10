Inside Parliament: More money, more problems for Govt with $7.5 billion surplus

In this week's edition of Inside Parliament, the 1 NEWS political team looks at how New Zealand is rolling in it, according to this week’s Treasury numbers.

Also, following the team's investigative stories, the Ministry for Social Development ditches its controversial food grant calculator, and the Transport Ministry fronts on Warrant of Fitness system failures.

Political editor Jessica Mutch McKay and reporters Maiki Sherman and Benedict Collins discuss the behind-the-scenes of the political stories they have covered.