Inside Parliament: Will the LVR changes actually help first home buyers?

Source:

1 NEWS

The easing of Loan to Value Ratios (LVRs) by the Reserve Bank this week looks like it could help first home buyers. 

On Inside Parliament this week, 1 NEWS' political team discussed the changes to LVRs and the impact it would have on the housing market. 

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann delves into what the new changes really mean for people wanting to get into the housing market.
Source: 1 NEWS

"This government is clearly going to do more heavy lifting in that area and that is going to free up the Reserve Bank to take that stress off the first home buyer," Corin Dann said. 

Katie Bradford said "the combinations of banks being able to lend more money along with that market slowing down, will provide some hope for first home buyers". 

To listen to the full Inside Parliament podcast, click here. 

Inside Parliament: Will the LVR changes actually help first home buyers?

