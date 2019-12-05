TODAY |

Inside Parliament: Labour up, Labour down

Source:  1 NEWS

In this week's edition of Inside Parliament, the 1 NEWS political team takes a look at Labour's annual party conference and the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll which bodes well for National but not so good for Labour.

The 1 NEWS political reporters give a behind the scenes rundown of the biggest stories from Parliament this week. Source: 1 NEWS

In this last edition of Inside Parliament for the year, we also look at proposals to ban foreign donations to political parties and we dive into a Christmas hat full of political questions to sum up 2019.

Reporters Benedict Collins and Katie Bradford discuss the behind-the-scenes of the political stories they have covered this week.

Watch in the video above or listen to Inside Parliament on Soundcloud, iTunes and Spotify.

New Zealand
Politics
