Inside Parliament: Flashback to Ruth Richardson becoming National's Finance Spokesperson in 1989

With Amy Adams becoming the first female finance spokesperson for a major party since Ruth Richardson was appointed to that role for National in 1989, the 1 NEWS Inside Parliament team takes a look back at Ms Richardson's appointment.
Jim Bolger made Ms Richardson the National Finance Spokesperson after her bid for deputy leader of the party failed.
She then went on to become the Minister of Finance when National came into power in the 1990 election.
If National can go on to win the next election, Amy Adams will be the first female Finance Minister since Ms Richardson left the job in 1993.
