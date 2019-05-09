Inside Parliament flashback: Nandor Tanczos calls for cannabis decriminalisation in 2000

With the details of next year's referendum on cannabis legalisation released by the Government this week, 1 NEWS' Inside Parliament team delved into the archives and took a back at a speech Nandor Tanczos made about the drug in Parliament in 2000.

The Green Party MP launched a stinging attack over what he called some MPs' double-standards on cannabis, claiming some had a "reputation for excessive alcohol consumption."

He even claimed some MPs were "drunk in charge of the country."