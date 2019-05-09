TODAY |

Inside Parliament flashback: Nandor Tanczos calls for cannabis decriminalisation in 2000

1 NEWS | Sky
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Crime and Justice

With the details of next year's referendum on cannabis legalisation released by the Government this week, 1 NEWS' Inside Parliament team delved into the archives and took a back at a speech Nandor Tanczos made about the drug in Parliament in 2000.

The Green Party MP launched a stinging attack over what he called some MPs' double-standards on cannabis, claiming some had a "reputation for excessive alcohol consumption."

He even claimed some MPs were "drunk in charge of the country."

To see what Mr Tanczos had to say, watch the video above.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The Green Party MP claimed there were double standards with some MPs known for their “excessive” drinking. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Politics
    Crime and Justice
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Malcolm Black, former lead singer of the Netherworld Dancing Toys and prominent music lawyer.
    For Today singer and music industry lawyer Malcolm Black ONZM dies
    2
    The Chorus workers denied dumping the rubbish when confronted, but the company has said their actions were unacceptable.
    Chorus workers filmed dumping rubbish onto side of Hawke's Bay road
    3
    Police Commissioner Mike Bush said police are difficult to contact in non-emergency situations.
    New non-emergency phone number for contacting police introduced
    4
    The PM says the vote is a “deeply personal” one and she doesn’t know which way the final decision will go.
    Australia ranks NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as most 'believable' politician
    5
    The 105 number is aimed at putting more Kiwis in touch with police and freeing up emergency operators.
    Watch: NZ police release catchy jingle for new-non emergency number
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    03:47
    The 80-year-old can definitely be described as a workhorse.

    Wellington theatre doorman laid off without as much as a cuppa gets fond farewell from acting matriarch

    Auckland store selling avocados for $11 - and that's the discounted rate
    00:21
    Police say they were called to a Parumoana Street address where a man was found with serious injuries.

    Homicide investigation underway after man dies following fight in Porirua

    Price hike for Great Walks: More money, fewer tourists