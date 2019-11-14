TODAY |

Inside Parliament: End of Life Choice Bill, Tomorrow's Schools education shake-up

In this week's edition of Inside Parliament, the 1 NEWS political team looks at the passing of Act Party leader David Seymour's End of Life Choice Bill in Parliament.

Also, the tean looks at the Tomorrow’s Schools initiative as the Government announces the biggest schooling shake-up in decades, and New Zealand's newest political party, Sustainable NZ, whose leader reckons he'll get 10 per cent in next year's election.

Political reporters Maiki Sherman, Benedict Collins and Katie Bradford discuss the behind-the-scenes of the political stories they have covered this week.

Watch in the video above or listen to Inside Parliament on Soundcloud, iTunes and Spotify.

The 1 NEWS political reporters give a behind the scenes rundown of the biggest stories from Parliament this week. Source: 1 NEWS
