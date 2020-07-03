TODAY |

Inside Parliament: ‘Distraction’ David Clark finally quits as Health Minister, Paula Bennett to depart politics

Source:  1 NEWS

In this week's edition of Inside Parliament, reporters Maiki Sherman and Benedict Collins look at the resignation as Health Minister of David Clark, following several high-profile breaches of Covid-19 lockdown rules and a viral video where he appeared to throw Dr Ashley Bloomfield under the bus.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS political reporters Maiki Sherman and Benedict Collins dissect a busy week at Parliament. Source: 1 NEWS

It came hard on the heels of Paula Bennett's announcement she was stepping down from national politics at the election.

The 1 NEWS political team also look at the Government's planned $3 billion infrastructure spend, and why politicians are condemning overseas lobbying in the cannabis debate. 

Watch the full video above or listen to Inside Parliament on Soundcloud, iTunes and Spotify.

New Zealand
Inside Parliament
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:40
'Right now is not the right time' - PM responds to further calls for NZ's borders to reopen
2
Five-metre-deep 'collapse hole' discovered under surface of Northland's SH10
3
Jordie Barrett jokes Beauden stitched him up with Japan deal timing - 'He's playing golf while I front his media'
4
Shocking video shows impatient drivers swerving past lowered Kapiti Coast railway barrier
5
Record temperatures are 'clear evidence of New Zealand’s warming climate’ - meteorologist
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:40

'Right now is not the right time' - PM responds to further calls for NZ's borders to reopen
00:20

'It was inappropriate' - Ardern responds to National MP Hamish Walker's isolation facility comments

No new cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in New Zealand

Lizzie Marvelly announced as Rotorua Museum's new director