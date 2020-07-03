Inside Parliament: ‘Distraction’ David Clark finally quits as Health Minister, Paula Bennett to depart politics

In this week's edition of Inside Parliament, reporters Maiki Sherman and Benedict Collins look at the resignation as Health Minister of David Clark, following several high-profile breaches of Covid-19 lockdown rules and a viral video where he appeared to throw Dr Ashley Bloomfield under the bus.

It came hard on the heels of Paula Bennett's announcement she was stepping down from national politics at the election.

The 1 NEWS political team also look at the Government's planned $3 billion infrastructure spend, and why politicians are condemning overseas lobbying in the cannabis debate.