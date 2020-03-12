TODAY |

Inside Parliament: Coronavirus holding pattern

Source:  1 NEWS

In this week's edition of Inside Parliament, the 1 NEWS political team looks at the coronavirus pandemic.

As world Governments announce coronavirus stimulus packages, New Zealand remains in a holding pattern.

"You’re at a situation where businesses, the media and the public are saying ‘come on we need to hear details' and the Govt. are saying ‘No, we need to hold, we need to get this right,'" Jessica Mutch-Mackay said

After a late night slip-up, Parliament voted to get rid of abortion safe-zones, with NZ First MP Tracey Martin commenting, “They weren’t paying attention, and I guess that’s what happens at 11pm at night”.

Finally, this week we remember former Green Party Co-Leader Jeanette Fitzsimons.

Listen to Inside Parliament on Soundcloud, iTunes and Spotify.

