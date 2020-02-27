TODAY |

Inside Parliament: Children of the poor

Source:  1 NEWS

In this week's edition of Inside Parliament, the 1 NEWS political team analyses the Government broadening how it measures child poverty as it sends mixed messages on electric vehicles.

The 1 NEWS political reporters give a behind the scenes rundown of the biggest stories from Parliament this week. Source: 1 NEWS

Reporter Maiki Sherman takes issue with more government agencies ditching cheques saying it’s happening “…a bit too quickly for some of our elderly”.

And as National considers reciprocal criminal deportations with the Aussies, Benedict Collins asks "If we brought in a bad character test with the Australians as well, what’s it going to mean for their cricket team?"

Listen to Inside Parliament on Soundcloud, iTunes and Spotify.

New Zealand
Politics
