Inside Parliament: Bumbling their way through

In this March 8 edition of Inside Parliament 1 NEWS' political team of political editor Jessica Mutch McKay and reporters Maiki Sherman and Benedict Collins discuss the week in politics.

A discussion point this week is, should Kiwi jihadist Mark Taylor be allowed back into New Zealand?

We also look at National’s accusation that if a capital gains tax is implemented it will hammer farmers and be a raid on regional New Zealand.

And we talk about the planned strike by New Zealand school children wanting action on climate change.