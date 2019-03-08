TODAY |

Inside Parliament: Bumbling their way through

In this March 8 edition of Inside Parliament 1 NEWS' political team of political editor Jessica Mutch McKay and reporters Maiki Sherman and Benedict Collins discuss the week in politics.

A discussion point this week is, should Kiwi jihadist Mark Taylor be allowed back into New Zealand?

We also look at National’s accusation that if a capital gains tax is implemented it will hammer farmers and be a raid on regional New Zealand.

And we talk about the planned strike by New Zealand school children wanting action on climate change.

The 1 NEWS political team look at whether the Kiwi ISIS recruit should be allowed back and a planned climate change protest by school students. Source: Inside Parliament
