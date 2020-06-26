Inside Parliament: Boosts for National in poll and long lines for Covid-19 testing

In this week's Inside Parliament, the 1 NEWS political team takes a look at yesterday’s Colmar Brunton Poll which has seen a boost for National under Todd Muller, a shrinking for Labour from post-lockdown highs and a tumble for NZ First.

We discuss Winston Peters characterising the 1 NEWS poll as “crap” after a two per cent result.

We also look at the border bungles that have led to long lines for Covid-19 testing and the mystery of the hotel-living homeless person.