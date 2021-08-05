Inside Parliament: Beating the bots to MIQ, new RSE Covid bubble

In this week's edition of Inside Parliament, the 1 NEWS political team look at the introduction of an RSE worker bubble with some Pacific islands.
It's a move Political Editor Jessica Mutch McKay describes as "a slight pressure release in terms of the many immigration issues swirling".
The team also looks at complaints building in the MIQ booking system as bots appear to take over the refresh button, and frustration at a perceived lack of accountability for the housing crisis which has prompted the Human Rights Commission to label housing a human right.
