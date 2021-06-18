Inside Parliament: Apologies, vaccines and the return of diplomacy

This week saw the Government announce its intention to formally apologise for the dawn raids of the 1970s.
We look at the rarity of formal apologies and what others might be considered.
It also outlined an age-based approach to the mass vaccine roll-out so we asked the public if they thought that was the right way to go about it, and our reporters reflect on the return of the grip and grin as Presidents and Prime Ministers met at the G7, signalling a step toward post-Covid normality.
