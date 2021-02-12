Inside Parliament: 1 NEWS investigation rocks Air NZ as Saudi military links revealed

This week political reporter Benedict Collins broke the explosive story of Air New Zealand helping the Saudi Navy.
Inside Parliament, 1 NEWS' political podcast, discuss the background and how this story developed.
We also look back on an eventful Waitangi 2021, and update on Covid-19 vaccines for New Zealand.
Finally we look at the other important story of the week: ties in Parliament, and how they overshadowed what could have been a more tumultuous week for Speaker Trevor Mallard.
