Inside Parliament: 1 NEWS investigation rocks Air NZ as Saudi military links revealed

Source:  1 NEWS

This week political reporter Benedict Collins broke the explosive story of Air New Zealand helping the Saudi Navy.

This week we look at Benedict Collins’ explosive story on Air New Zealand’s work for the Saudi Navy, and how it developed through the week. Source: 1 NEWS

Inside Parliament, 1 NEWS' political podcast, discuss the background and how this story developed.

We also look back on an eventful Waitangi 2021, and update on Covid-19 vaccines for New Zealand.

Finally we look at the other important story of the week: ties in Parliament, and how they overshadowed what could have been a more tumultuous week for Speaker Trevor Mallard.

