Inside the aftermath of New Year's Eve, one of the emergency service's busiest nights

New Year's Eve is one of the busiest nights of the year for New Zealand's emergency services.

Your playlist will load after this ad

St John ambulance took more than 300 calls in the space of five hours and police had extra staff rostered on.

Inspector John Robinson says they see it all on New Year's Eve.

"You get calls from people locked out of home, disagreeing with taxis, running away frm them or Ubers, or they've lost their partners and don't know where they are, or drunk 16-year-olds and they can't get home," he told 1 NEWS.

Read More Watch: What happens to a news camera at New Year's festival Rhythm and Alps

Calltakers also get a spike in family harm incidents.

Extra staff were rostered on right across the country to cope with the surge of phone calls and call-outs.

1 NEWS reporter Jordan Oppert joined the patrol last night in Christchurch.