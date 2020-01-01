Inside the aftermath of New Year's Eve, one of the emergency service's busiest nights

TODAY |

New Year's Eve is one of the busiest nights of the year for New Zealand's emergency services.

St John Ambulance took more than 300 calls in the space of five hours and police had extra staff rostered on as New Zealand brought in the New Year. Source: 1 NEWS

St John ambulance took more than 300 calls in the space of five hours and police had extra staff rostered on.

Inspector John Robinson says they see it all on New Year's Eve.

"You get calls from people locked out of home, disagreeing with taxis, running away frm them or Ubers, or they've lost their partners and don't know where they are, or drunk 16-year-olds and they can't get home," he told 1 NEWS.

Calltakers also get a spike in family harm incidents.

Extra staff were rostered on right across the country to cope with the surge of phone calls and call-outs.

1 NEWS reporter Jordan Oppert joined the patrol last night in Christchurch.

Watch the video to see the aftermath of New Year's Eve celebrations.

